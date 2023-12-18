North Korea launched a ballistic missile again. It fell into the Sea of Japan

North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on December 18. It can cover more than 15 thousand km, that is, it can reach any point in Japan and the mainland of the United States.

This is reported by Reuters.

The missile was launched near Pyongyang towards the sea off the east coast of North Korea. It covered about 1 000 km, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea reported.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense reported that the flight lasted 73 minutes. According to Japan, the missile rose more than 6 000 km and fell into the sea west of the Japanese island of Hokkaido.