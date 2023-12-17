A wiretap was found in Valery Zaluzhnyʼs office

Today, a wiretap was found in the office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny. The police started an investigation.

"Babel" was informed about this by sources in the security forces. According to their data, the Security Service of Ukraine has started an investigation.

At the same time, the SBU has neither confirmed nor denied this information yet. Babel also asked the State Bureau of Investigation for comment.

The incident occurred against the background of rumors about the alleged desire of the military-political leadership of Ukraine to remove Zaluzhny from his post.