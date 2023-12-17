A bus carrying Ukrainians overturned in Slovakia — eight people were injured

A bus with 53 Ukrainians overturned in Slovakia. The accident happened around eight in the morning on Sunday, December 17, near the village of Dargov, Trebishiv district.

This was reported by the Slovak police.

In a comment to "Babel", the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Nikolenko, said that eight Ukrainians received moderate injuries and their lives are not in danger. The rest of the passengers were transported to the Slovak city of Košice, where they are waiting for a spare bus.

The accident occurred with the participation of a bus traveling on the route "Vienna — Kyiv". Ukrainian consuls and Slovak law enforcement officers are clarifying the causes and details of the accident.