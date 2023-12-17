During the day, the defense forces repelled 89 attacks and eliminated 1,250 invaders

The number of combat engagements on the front remains on average around 90 — the enemy is advancing on different sections of the front from Kupyansk to Robotyny.

In the morning summary, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that during the day, the Russians lost 1,250 soldiers, and since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, Russian losses in personnel have exceeded 346,000 occupiers.

The situation by direction

Volyn and Polissia: the operational situation remains unchanged.

Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi: the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to dangerous directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

Kupyansk: Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 Russian attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region.

Lyman: Defense forces repelled 6 attacks in the Serebryansk Forestry area of Luhansk Oblast and east of Terni in Donetsk Oblast.

Bakhmut: Ukrainian military repelled 12 attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivskyi, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk region. The defense forces continue to inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and are entrenched at the achieved frontiers.

Avdiivka: Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Fighters firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. The defense forces successfully repelled 17 attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiyivka and another 13 attacks in the Nevelsky and Pervomaysky districts of the Donetsk region.

Mariinka: Ukrainian fighters continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Marʼynka, Pobyeda and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region. There, they successfully repelled 12 Russian attacks.

Shakhtarsk: the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

Zaporizhzhia: Defense forces repulsed 12 attacks west of Novopokrovka and Robotiny in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Melitopol: The defense forces of Ukraine continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

Kherson: The defense forces continue to hold the occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, conduct a counter-battery fight, inflict fire damage on the enemyʼs rear.