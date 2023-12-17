Defenders shot down an Kh-59 missile and 20 Shahed drones at night. There is a dead person in Odesa

On the night of December 17, Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with missiles and attack drones, the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The enemy launched an Iskander-K cruise missile, an Kh-59 guided air missile and 20 Shahed attack drones.

Air defense forces shot down all the drones and the Kh-59 missile, and the Iskander missed its target.

Air targets of the enemy were shot down within the Odesa, Kherson, Zaporizhzhya and Khmelnytskyi regions.

In Odesa, one downed drone fell into a residential area and exploded, killing a person, reported Oleg Kiper, head of OVA.

According to him, the Air Defense Forces shot down nine UAVs of the Shahed-136 type in the Odesa region.