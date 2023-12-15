From now on, staying in the border lane requires a permit from the State Border Service of Ukraine

From now on, in order to stay in the border zone, it is necessary to have the permission of the State Border Service of Ukraine. Corresponding changes were made by a government decree.

The changes include:

that citizens of Ukraine, foreigners and stateless persons have the right to enter the controlled border area, stay, live or move within it on the basis of documents certifying their identity;

restrictions on free entry, stay, residence, carrying out work and movement of people in the border strip — a section of land 5 km wide from the state border line;

obtaining a permit for people who plan to enter, stay and carry out work within the border strip, from the appropriate body of the State Security Service, which directly performs tasks in the designated area of responsibility. This applies to both individuals and legal entities.

A special border regime and a ban on free entry, stay, residence, and movement of people were also established within land plots 30-50 meters wide along the state border line on land, along the shore of the Ukrainian part of the border reservoir.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In February, the Verkhovna Rada increased the width of the border strip along the state border with Russia and Belarus to two kilometers, this will be a mined territory.