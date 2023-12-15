Germany concluded an agreement on the production of 155 mm shells for Ukraine in the amount of €278 million

The budget committee of the German Bundestag approved a framework agreement on the production of artillery shells for Ukraine worth €278 million.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Germany.

According to this agreement, the French company will produce 68 000 high-explosive shells of 155 mm caliber for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

These ammunition can be used for launches from the PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzer. Germany transferred 14 units of such equipment to Ukraine.

According to the framework agreement, the French manufacturer can produce and transfer up to 350 000 bullets for small arms to Ukraine.

"Other countries can also take part in the project, as it is part of the EU ammunition initiative to speed up supplies, procurement and production of ammunition for Ukraine. It is also about increasing the production of ammunition in Europe in the long term, so that EU member states can replenish their stocks of ammunition," the message reads.