In Kyiv, children were not allowed to enter the shelter with a dog. The police opened a criminal case

During the air raid alarm on December 14 in the Svyatoshynsky district of Kyiv, two children were not allowed to enter the shelter because a dog was with them. The police have started criminal proceedings.

This is reported in the press service of the police.

A brother and sister, born in 2011 and 2012, went to the shelter of one of the capital schools where they study after the air raid alarm signal.

However, the school guard did not let them into the bomb shelter because there was a Maltipu dog with the children.

Journalist Tetyana Danilenko writes that Sasha and Bohdan are the children of "Azov" soldier Yury Ovchinnikov, who died in the Zaporizhzhia region. And the director of school No. 40 justified the guardʼs actions by saying that people in the shelter may be allergic to dogs.

However, the guard left the children in danger during a possible shelling, so the investigators started criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Art. 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — leaving in danger.