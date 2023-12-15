Japan imposed a new package of sanctions against Russia. 135 companies and individuals came under restrictions

Japan imposed sanctions against 135 Russian and Russian-related companies and individuals who helped the Russian Federation circumvent sanctions restrictions.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Japan.

Japan extended sanctions against 57 Russian and 27 Belarusian companies, as well as against a number of legal entities from the UAE, Armenia, Syria and Uzbekistan. Among the Russian organizations that have come under sanctions are "Unarmy", "Private military company "Patriot" and the Ural Civil Aviation Plant.

In addition, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Tetyana Shevtsova, human rights commissioner Tetyana Moskalkova, Moscow Region Childrenʼs Ombudsman Ksenia Mishonova and head of the Ground Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Oleksandr Lapin were also sanctioned.

Japan has frozen the assets of 19 individuals and 43 organizations directly involved in the "invasion of Ukraine or destabilization of eastern Ukraine."

Also, from January 1, Japan will join Western countries in introducing an embargo on the import of Russian non-industrial diamonds.