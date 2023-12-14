The petition to cancel the “Lozovoyʼs amendments” gained more than 25,000 signatures in an hour

The petition to cancel the so-called Lozovoyʼs amendments in their entirety, which was registered on the website of the Office of the President, gained more than 25,000 signatures in just an hour.
This was reported by the author of the petition, the head of the Anti-Corruption Center Vitaliy Shabunin.
The petition was registered at 3:11 p.m., and already at 4:14 p.m. Shabunin announced that the collection of votes for the petition ended at 29,838 and currently has the status of "completed." The petition was submitted for consideration.
- The so-called Lozovoy;s amendments were adopted by the Verkhovna Rada of the VIII convocation on October 3, 2017 — they were, in fact, proposed by MP Andrii Lozovoy. The "Lozovoyʼs Amendments" significantly shorten the terms of pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings.
- Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada voted in favor of a version of the draft law, which cancels some points of "Lozovoyʼs amendments", but not completely. The cancellation was made within the framework of the draft law on strengthening the independence of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office — this reorganization was one of the requirements of the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund for Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union. On December 8, 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi already signed this document.
- The Council currently has two draft laws that cancel the "Lozovoyʼs amendments" — No. 10100 and No. 10060-2 (alternative to the approved one).