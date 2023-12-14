The petition to cancel the “Lozovoyʼs amendments” gained more than 25,000 signatures in an hour

The petition to cancel the so-called Lozovoyʼs amendments in their entirety, which was registered on the website of the Office of the President, gained more than 25,000 signatures in just an hour.

This was reported by the author of the petition, the head of the Anti-Corruption Center Vitaliy Shabunin.

The petition was registered at 3:11 p.m., and already at 4:14 p.m. Shabunin announced that the collection of votes for the petition ended at 29,838 and currently has the status of "completed." The petition was submitted for consideration.