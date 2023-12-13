Tarnavskyi denied the Russian allegation of the “complete capture” of Maryinka

The commander of the operational and strategic group of troops "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavskyi denied the information of the Russians about the complete capture of Maryinka in Donetsk region.

According to him, the defense of Maryinka continues, as does the containment of the occupiers in the districts of Novomykhailivka and Krasnohorivka.

"In the Maryinka region, the enemy is accumulating forces for further assaults. Continues information leaks and provocations about the alleged complete capture of this city. The defense of Maryinka continues," Tarnavskyi emphasized.

DeepState / Telegram

On December 11, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russians had launched a massive offensive near Maryinka and Avdiivka.