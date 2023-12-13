The European Parliament calls on EU countries to start negotiations on Ukraineʼs membership

Members of the European Parliament called on the European Council to start negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU. This should happen during the summit on December 14-15.
This is stated in the resolution of the European Parliament, which was supported by 486 European politicians, 99 of them were against, and 58 of them abstained.
"Deputies called on the European Council at the meeting on December 14-15 to make a decision and open negotiations on enlargement with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova. Subject to certain steps in the field of reforms, such accession negotiations should also be open with Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Georgia should receive the status of a candidate country," the message reads.
The MEPs also called on the EU to set clear deadlines for candidate countries to join the bloc by the end of the current decade. They oppose a fast track to membership.
"The MEPs insist on the implementation of the Copenhagen criteria to ensure that candidate countries and potential candidates demonstrate a consistent and sustainable commitment to democracy, the rule of law, human rights, respect and protection of minorities, as well as economic reforms," the press service notes.
MEPs ask the next composition of the College of Commissioners to appoint a commissioner for enlargement and to ensure a clear separation of bilateral issues from enlargement policy.
"MEPs of the European Parliament strongly condemn the statements of the Prime Minister of Hungary about the start of negotiations on EU accession with Ukraine, as well as about changing the countryʼs policy towards Kosovo. Mr. Orbánʼs statements hinder the EU enlargement process, warn MEPs, who remind the Council of the potential negative consequences of Hungaryʼs presidency of the Council in July 2024," the resolution reads.
- The summit of the leaders of the European Union countries will be held on December 14 and 15. During the meeting, decisions are expected regarding the prospects for the integration of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia into the EU. Hungary is expected to block anything related to support for Ukraine.