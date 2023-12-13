The European Parliament calls on EU countries to start negotiations on Ukraineʼs membership

Members of the European Parliament called on the European Council to start negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU. This should happen during the summit on December 14-15.

This is stated in the resolution of the European Parliament, which was supported by 486 European politicians, 99 of them were against, and 58 of them abstained.

"Deputies called on the European Council at the meeting on December 14-15 to make a decision and open negotiations on enlargement with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova. Subject to certain steps in the field of reforms, such accession negotiations should also be open with Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Georgia should receive the status of a candidate country," the message reads.