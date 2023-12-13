General Staff: The Defense Forces destroyed more than 341 thousand Russians

The Russian army lost approximately 850 soldiers, 18 tanks, 15 armored fighting vehicles, three artillery systems over the past day. In total, 341 500 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders repelled 8 enemy attacks in the Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Ivanivka areas of the Kharkiv region, as well as two attacks in the Makiivka area of the Luhansk region.

In addition, the Defense Forces repelled 5 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

The Russians are trying to surround Avdiivka. The Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled 51 enemy attacks in the areas east of Novokalynove, near Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, south of Severne, south of Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

Also, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to deter the enemy in the vicinity of Novomykhailivka — 13 attacks were repelled there.

In Zaporizhzhia, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 8 enemy attacks in the Priyutne, Verbove and Robotyne areas.

Within a day, Ukrainian aviation struck the concentration of troops, weapons and military equipment of the enemy. Ukrainian missile forces hit two command posts, three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and two munitions warehouses of the occupiers.