The United States imposed sanctions against 250 companies and 23 people who provided the Russian military-industrial base.

This was reported by the US Ministry of Finance.

Sanctions were imposed not only against Russians, but also against some citizens of Pakistan, China, Turkey, and South Korea. Companies from the UAE and the Peopleʼs Republic of China, as well as those located on the occupied Crimean Peninsula, in Sevastopol, and suppliers from Singapore, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, the Maldives, and Switzerland were included in the sanction list.

In particular, the following were included in the sanctions list:

Expobank, which is one of the forty largest banks in Russia;

gold mining company Highland Gold and its owner Vladyslav Sviblov;

settlement non-bank credit organization "Metalurg";

gold mining company "Vysochaishy";

Chukotka Mining and Geological Company and Kamchatka Gold Company;

Lipetsk automobile manufacturer "Motorinvest".

Three vessels — "Arkady Chernyshov", "Captain Yakubovych" and "Maria" — also fell under the restriction.

The imposed sanctions have proven that Russia uses Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and China, as well as complex transnational networks and third countries to acquire the necessary equipment and equipment for its military economy. This is how Chinese citizen Hu Xiaoxun used his defense company Jarvis HK Co., Ltd. (Jarvis) to coordinate the sale of Chinese-made weapons and technologies to Russia.

Intermodal Maldives, based in the Maldives, supplied Russian companies with aviation spare parts, machine components and cellulose fibers.