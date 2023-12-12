Macron confirmed the opening date of Notre Dame — December 8, 2024

French President Emmanuel Macron visited Notre Dame Cathedral and confirmed the date of its opening after restoration. The cathedral is scheduled to reopen on December 8, 2024, and they want to invite Pope Francis to the ceremony, Le Monde reports.

The president arrived at the construction site of Notre Dame together with his wife, the first lady of France, Brigitte Macron. He inspected the work on the naves and choir of the cathedral and discussed future projects.

“Since April 2019, the whole nation has been rebuilding and it is very exciting to be here a year before the opening. You can see the extraordinary progress of work on this nave, choir, frames and spire," Macron noted.

In an interview with the France 2 channel, Macron said he would invite Pope Francis to attend the opening of the cathedral on December 8, 2024.

The president also announced the creation of a museum to commemorate the restoration period.