The House of Representatives of the US Congress approved the ban on the import of uranium from Russia

The House of Representatives of the US Congress passed a draft law banning the import of Russian uranium for nuclear power, which should come into effect 90 days after the law enters into force.

The Hill writes about it.

The bill was approved by both Republican and Democratic parties. According to the document, the import of depleted uranium from Russia is prohibited until 2041. However, there are exceptions that allow the import of low-enriched uranium from the Russian Federation, if the US Secretary of Energy does not see an alternative source of supply for the operation of nuclear reactors or if the supply is in the national interest of the US.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, in 2022 Russian uranium accounted for 12% of all uranium imported into the States, ranking third behind Canadian and Kazakh uranium.

Bloomberg writes that the US Senate will approve this bill. It will then await President Joe Bidenʼs signature. Bloomberg also suggests that the ban could raise prices for this type of fuel by about 20%.