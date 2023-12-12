General Staff: Russia lost 800 invaders and 9 tanks over the past day

There were 89 clashes between Ukrainian and Russian troops over the past day. The latter lost 800 soldiers, nine tanks, 19 armored fighting vehicles and other things.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

On the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks in the Synkivka and northwestern Petropavlivka areas of Kharkiv region, and on the Lyman — in the Spirne and Vesele districts of Donetsk region.

On the Bakhmut direction, they were reflected in the districts of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Severne, while on the Avdiivka direction, in the areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, south of Severne, south of Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of the Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka direction, defenders are holding back the occupiers in the districts of Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled attacks in the areas north of Priyutne and west of Novopokrovka.