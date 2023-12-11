The Polish Sejm supported the appointment of Donald Tusk as the new prime minister

The Polish Seimas elected the leader of the "Civil Coalition" Donald Tusk as the countryʼs new prime minister. 248 deputies voted for it, and 201 voted against it.

This was reported by the newspaper Wyborcza.

After the vote, the elected prime minister took the floor.

"Thank you, Poland, this is a really big day — not for me, but for all those who believed that thanks to you things would change for the better," he said.

Tusk noted that he had to return to the post of prime minister, which he held in 2007-2014

"I would like to thank the members of the "Law and Justice" party: it was you who managed to wake up millions of people. It is thanks to what you tried to do not only with me, but also with democracy, that so many Poles woke up on October 15," he said.

Tusk promises to unblock the border with Ukraine and put an end to disputes between Warsaw and Kyiv.

Already on December 13, the new cabinet will be sworn in, and on December 14-15, Tusk intends to participate in the European Union summit in Brussels, which, among other things, will consider the possibility of starting negotiations on Ukraineʼs membership and allocating it a long-term package of financial assistance in the amount of €50 billion.

Elections in Poland

On October 15, 2023, in the parliamentary elections in Poland, the ruling party "Law and Justice" won first place, but the majority of mandates were won by representatives of three opposition forces: Tuskʼs "Civic Coalition", "Left" and "Third Way".

On November 10, the Polish opposition signed a coalition agreement, according to which Donald Tusk was nominated as a candidate for the post of Prime Minister of Poland. In the evening of December 11, the Seimas passed a vote of no confidence in the government of Mateusz Moravetski, after which he resigned.