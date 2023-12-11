The Polish Sejm expressed a vote of no confidence in Morawieckiʼs government

The government of the "Law and Justice" party of the current Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki did not receive a vote of confidence in the lower house of the Polish parliament.

This is reported by RAR.

190 Law and Justice deputies voted for the vote of confidence in Morawieckiʼs government, while 266 politicians from all other political parties were against it. According to the results of the vote, the current government should be dismissed and a new prime minister should be voted for.

Polish politician Donald Tusk is most likely to take the post of prime minister. He has to present his government today.