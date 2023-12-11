The Polish Sejm expressed a vote of no confidence in Morawieckiʼs government

The government of the "Law and Justice" party of the current Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki did not receive a vote of confidence in the lower house of the Polish parliament.
This is reported by RAR.
190 Law and Justice deputies voted for the vote of confidence in Morawieckiʼs government, while 266 politicians from all other political parties were against it. According to the results of the vote, the current government should be dismissed and a new prime minister should be voted for.
Polish politician Donald Tusk is most likely to take the post of prime minister. He has to present his government today.
- On October 16, 2023, in the parliamentary elections in Poland, the ruling party "Law and Justice" won first place, but the majority of mandates were won by representatives of three opposition forces: "Civil Coalition" of Donald Tusk, "Left" and "Third Way".
- On November 10, the Polish opposition signed a coalition agreement, according to which Donald Tusk, who headed the Polish government in 2007-2014, was nominated as a candidate for the post of Prime Minister of Poland.