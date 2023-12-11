Only 14% of peopleʼs deputies submitted a declaration for 2022. Everyone should do this by January 31

After opening the register of declarations, it became known that only 22% of peopleʼs deputies submitted declarations for 2021, and 14% for 2022. Most of them are representatives of "Servants of the People", but in terms of percentage, the leadership is held by two deputy groups: "Restoration of Ukraine" and "Trust".

The corresponding analysis was carried out by the HONEST movement.

Among the leadership of the parliament, only the speaker of the parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, submitted declarations — for both years. Instead, First Deputy Speaker Oleksandr Kornienko and Deputy Speaker Olena Kondratyuk have not yet submitted their declarations.

Among the leaders of the parliamentary factions, only the head of the monomajority Davyd Arahamiya submitted declarations for both years.

As for the government, only seven filled out reports for 2021 and six for 2022.

Among the officials of the Office of the President, five deputy heads of the OP for 2021 and four for 2022 were declared. The declarations of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Andriy Yermak for 2021-2022 are currently not available in the NAC register.

Annual declarations for 2021 and 2022 must be submitted by January 31, 2024. At the same time, declarations for 2023 must be submitted between January 1 and March 31, 2024.