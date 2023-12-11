Oleksandr Shovkovsky became the head coach of FC “Dynamo”

Oleksandr Shovkovsky was deprived of the prefix "executive of duties", he became a full-fledged head coach of the capital football club "Dynamo".
This was reported by the official website of "Dynamo".
Shovkovskyi became the acting head coach of the "White and Blue" after the defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk (0:1) in the 13th round. Having taken over the helm of the team, he won four matches in a row in the championship of Ukraine. In November, he took the place of Mircea Lucescu, who was dismissed.
- Oleksandr Shovkovsky spent almost his entire career in the Dynamo club. He ranks seventh among football players who played the most matches for the national team of Ukraine. The new coach is also one of four goalkeepers in the history of football who have played 100 or more matches in the UEFA Champions League.