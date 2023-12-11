Oleksandr Shovkovsky became the head coach of FC “Dynamo”

Oleksandr Shovkovsky was deprived of the prefix "executive of duties", he became a full-fledged head coach of the capital football club "Dynamo".

This was reported by the official website of "Dynamo".

Shovkovskyi became the acting head coach of the "White and Blue" after the defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk (0:1) in the 13th round. Having taken over the helm of the team, he won four matches in a row in the championship of Ukraine. In November, he took the place of Mircea Lucescu, who was dismissed.