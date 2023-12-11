The Ministry of Education will initiate a grant system that will compensate studentsʼ tuition fees

The Ministry of Education and Science will initiate a system of state grants that will compensate part of the cost of education at universities. The department wants to implement this for bachelorʼs degrees from September 2024.

This was reported by Deputy Minister Mykhailo Vinnytskyi at the 10th Synergy conference.

According to him, this is one of the largest initiatives of the Ministry of Education, which will soon be submitted to the parliament.

State grants can be issued through "Diia" app, and their amount will depend on the results of the independent external evaluation or the national multi-subject test. With this money, students will be able to pay for their studies on a contract basis.