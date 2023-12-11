Google showed the most popular searches in Ukraine in 2023

Google presented the final ranking of the most popular queries of Ukrainian users in 2023.
Highlights of the year:
- Map of air alarms;
- Blackouts schedule;
- Prigozhin;
- ChatGPT;
- Oppenheimer;
- Deep State;
- Israel;
- Soledar;
- Kakhovka HPP;
- Eurovision 2023.
Person (interest in which grew the most during the year):
- Rustem Umerov;
- Spartak Subbota;
- Oleksiy Arestovych;
- Oleksandr Usyk;
- Vladimir Putin;
- Mykhailo Mudryk;
- Kyrylo Budanov;
- Dmytro Linartovych;
- Iryna Farion;
- Garik Bircha.
Gone forever:
- Evgeny Prigozhin;
- Nina Matvienko;
- Denys Monastyrskyi;
- Vladlen Tatarskyi;
- Valentin Yudashkin;
- Matthew Perry;
- Toto Coutugno;
- Serhiy Sivoho;
- Vakhtang Kikabidze;
- Tina Turner.
The question "What is ...?":
- Hepatitis A;
- Hamas;
- REB;
- Redan;
- CAB;
- Gaza Strip;
- Industrial zone;
- Makeba;
- Ipso;
- Cluster ammunition.
Purchase:
- Potassium iodide;
- Generator;
- "Ukrzaliznytsia" tickets online;
- iPhone 15;
- power bank;
- Nimesil;
- Air grill;
- Starlink;
- 20 hryvnias for the anniversary of the war;
- Battery lamp.
Movie:
- "Oppenheimer";
- "Avatar 2: The Path of Water";
- "Mavka";
- "Fast and Furious 10";
- "John Wick 4";
- "Barbie";
- "Five Nights at Freddyʼs";
- "Luxembourg, Luxembourg";
- "Cheburashka";
- "Guardians of the Galaxy 3".
TV-Shows:
- "Wednesday";
- "Good doctor";
- "Bloody flowers";
- "Happy House" season 4;
- "The Mandalorian";
- "Kingfisher";
- "Slovo Patsana" ["The boyʼs word"];
- "King of Tulsa";
- "Ginny and Georgia" season 2;
- "The Witcher" season 3.