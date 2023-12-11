News

Google showed the most popular searches in Ukraine in 2023

Author:
Oleksandra Opanasenko
Date:

Google presented the final ranking of the most popular queries of Ukrainian users in 2023.

Highlights of the year:

  • Map of air alarms;
  • Blackouts schedule;
  • Prigozhin;
  • ChatGPT;
  • Oppenheimer;
  • Deep State;
  • Israel;
  • Soledar;
  • Kakhovka HPP;
  • Eurovision 2023.

Person (interest in which grew the most during the year):

  • Rustem Umerov;
  • Spartak Subbota;
  • Oleksiy Arestovych;
  • Oleksandr Usyk;
  • Vladimir Putin;
  • Mykhailo Mudryk;
  • Kyrylo Budanov;
  • Dmytro Linartovych;
  • Iryna Farion;
  • Garik Bircha.

Gone forever:

  • Evgeny Prigozhin;
  • Nina Matvienko;
  • Denys Monastyrskyi;
  • Vladlen Tatarskyi;
  • Valentin Yudashkin;
  • Matthew Perry;
  • Toto Coutugno;
  • Serhiy Sivoho;
  • Vakhtang Kikabidze;
  • Tina Turner.

The question "What is ...?":

  • Hepatitis A;
  • Hamas;
  • REB;
  • Redan;
  • CAB;
  • Gaza Strip;
  • Industrial zone;
  • Makeba;
  • Ipso;
  • Cluster ammunition.

Purchase:

  • Potassium iodide;
  • Generator;
  • "Ukrzaliznytsia" tickets online;
  • iPhone 15;
  • power bank;
  • Nimesil;
  • Air grill;
  • Starlink;
  • 20 hryvnias for the anniversary of the war;
  • Battery lamp.

Movie:

  • "Oppenheimer";
  • "Avatar 2: The Path of Water";
  • "Mavka";
  • "Fast and Furious 10";
  • "John Wick 4";
  • "Barbie";
  • "Five Nights at Freddyʼs";
  • "Luxembourg, Luxembourg";
  • "Cheburashka";
  • "Guardians of the Galaxy 3".

TV-Shows:

  • "Wednesday";
  • "Good doctor";
  • "Bloody flowers";
  • "Happy House" season 4;
  • "The Mandalorian";
  • "Kingfisher";
  • "Slovo Patsana" ["The boyʼs word"];
  • "King of Tulsa";
  • "Ginny and Georgia" season 2;
  • "The Witcher" season 3.