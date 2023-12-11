General Staff: Ukrainian military eliminated 1 030 occupiers and 19 of their tanks over the past day

During the past 24 hours, 98 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army. The latter lost 1 030 occupants, 19 tanks, 31 armored fighting vehicles, and others.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

On the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks in the Synkivka and Petropavlivka areas of the Kharkiv region, and on the Lyman — in the Terny, Vesele (Donetsk region), and Makiivka areas of the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the military fought back in the districts of Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, defenders repelled 49 attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, to the south of Severne and Tonenke, Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region. They hold the defense of Avdiivka.

On the Maryinka direction, the enemy was repulsed in the districts of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, and on Shakhtarsk — in the area southeast of Vuhledar.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the Robotyne region.