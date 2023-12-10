The GUR and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs completed the operation to rescue Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip

The Main Directorate of Intelligence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine completed the operation to rescue Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip. The evacuation took place in several stages.

This was reported in the press service of the GUR.

315 people were evacuated from the dangerous zone: 304 Ukrainians, two Palestinians, nine citizens of Moldova.

Among the rescued are two people with injuries, a cancer patient, a pregnant woman, as well as two people who coordinated Ukrainian military intelligence.

Here is a photo of one of the evacuation stages: