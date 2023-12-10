In Buenos Aires, the inauguration of the newly elected president of Argentina, Javier Miley, took place on Sunday. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited the ceremony.
During Mileyʼs inauguration, Zelensky briefly talked with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. This was shown by the official YouTube channel of the Senate of Argentina. It is not known what they talked about.
- In Argentina, the libertarian Javier Millay won the second round of the presidential elections held on November 19. He won 56% of the vote against the 44% that Argentines voted for Economy Minister Sergio Masa. Millais promised Argentina economic "shock therapy" aimed at correcting decades of ineffective policies. In particular, he proposed dollarization of the economy, privatization and refusal of cooperation with China, Brazil and Russia in favor of the USA. He also opposes Argentinaʼs entry into BRICS. In addition, Miley called Russian President Vladimir Putin an "autocrat."
- In Argentina, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with the leaders of Paraguay, Uruguay and Ecuador. Zelensky invited all three presidents to visit Ukraine and come to Switzerland in January 2024 for the next round of negotiations on the Ukrainian Peace Formula.