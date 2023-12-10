The President of Argentina, Javier Millay, took the oath. Volodymyr Zelensky was at the ceremony

In Buenos Aires, the inauguration of the newly elected president of Argentina, Javier Miley, took place on Sunday. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited the ceremony.

The new vice president of Argentina, Victoria Villarruel, and the president of Argentina, Javier Millay.

Ex-president of Argentina Alberto Fernandez hands the presidential ribbon to Javier Miele.

Supporters of the newly elected president of Argentina, Javier Millay, near the National Congress.

During Mileyʼs inauguration, Zelensky briefly talked with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. This was shown by the official YouTube channel of the Senate of Argentina. It is not known what they talked about.