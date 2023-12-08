Ukraine evacuated another 40 of its citizens from the Gaza Strip

Ukraine managed to evacuate almost 40 of its citizens from the Gaza Strip. Diplomats continue their work.

"Our intelligence, our diplomats continue to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from the Gaza Strip. The evacuation of our people to safe territory continues all day today. Almost 40 more citizens of Ukraine are safe," the president said in his evening address.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi also thanked the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, diplomats and friends of our country in the region for organizing the evacuation.

On November 8, 2023 , Ukraine evacuated the first group of 43 Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip — they went to Egypt. Three days later, another 155 people who were evacuated from the Gaza Strip arrived in Chisinau. Among them are 145 Ukrainians, 9 citizens of Moldova and one Palestinian. Later, 8 Ukrainian citizens were taken out of there.