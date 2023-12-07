The US imposed sanctions against two Russian hackers. Great Britain did it earlier

The United States, as a sign of solidarity with Great Britain, imposed sanctions against two Russians for their participation in phishing campaigns and attempts to hack the e-mails of various institutions.
This was reported by the press service of the US Ministry of Finance.
We are talking about Ruslan Peretyatka (FSB officer) and Andriy Korints, an IT worker from Syktyvkar, Russia.
Between 2016 and 2020, Korynets fraudulently created and registered domains for FSB phishing campaigns. The root created at least 39 domains through 5 different registrars using fake names and fake addresses.
Between activation and the end of 2019, his fake email account impersonating a retired US Air Force general sent at least 20 phishing emails.
Meanwhile, Peretyatko sent phishing emails through several email addresses impersonating the accounts of well-known technology companies.
- On December 7, Great Britain introduced sanctions against Peretyatko and Korynets. The British government has accused the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation of trying to interfere in political processes with the help of cyber attacks. The Russian ambassador Andrii Kelin was summoned to the British Foreign Ministry.
- Britain accuses cyber group Star Blizzard of hundreds of hacking attacks on British politicians, civil servants, employees of think tanks, journalists and scientists.