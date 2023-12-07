Reuters: Ukraine has requested F-18 fighter jets, Apache and Black Hawk helicopters and transport planes from the US

Ukraine has requested from the United States F-18 Hornet and F-16 fighter jets, AH-64 Apache and UH-60 Black Hawk attack helicopters, three types of General Atomics drones, including the MQ-9B Sky Guardian, the THAAD air defense system and even transport aircraft C- 17 Globemasters and C-130 Super Hercules.

The Reuters agency, which studied the list, writes that representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine handed over the document to the Americans during a closed meeting at a conference in Washington on December 6. The event was attended by government officials and leaders of the US defense industry. All these weapons are necessary to "meet the needs" of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The list also includes weapons that were previously transferred. These are Abrams tanks, 155 mm artillery, ATACMS long-range missiles, etc.