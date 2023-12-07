Reuters: Ukraine has requested F-18 fighter jets, Apache and Black Hawk helicopters and transport planes from the US

Ukraine has requested from the United States F-18 Hornet and F-16 fighter jets, AH-64 Apache and UH-60 Black Hawk attack helicopters, three types of General Atomics drones, including the MQ-9B Sky Guardian, the THAAD air defense system and even transport aircraft C- 17 Globemasters and C-130 Super Hercules.
The Reuters agency, which studied the list, writes that representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine handed over the document to the Americans during a closed meeting at a conference in Washington on December 6. The event was attended by government officials and leaders of the US defense industry. All these weapons are necessary to "meet the needs" of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
The list also includes weapons that were previously transferred. These are Abrams tanks, 155 mm artillery, ATACMS long-range missiles, etc.
- On December 6, in Washington, representatives of Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum on the joint production of weapons and the exchange of technical data. In particular, we are talking about hybrid air defense systems, which will be dealt with by the Pentagon, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Strategic Industry. Ukraine has already been provided with technologies to start production of such air defense systems as part of the FrankenSAM program.
- The New York Times wrote that the FrankenSAM project is three anti-aircraft missile complexes: the integration of RIM-7 Sea Sparrow missiles into the Buk air defense system, the integration of the AIM-9M air-to-air missile with the Soviet radar system, and another complex with elements of the Patriot air defense system.
- According to media reports, the Patriot missile is being integrated into a launch station that works with older Ukrainian radar systems. Tests of such a system in October this year were successful, they were already to be delivered to Ukraine.