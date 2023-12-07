Japan will allocate $4.5 billion for the reconstruction of Ukraine

Tokyo is ready to provide almost $4.5 billion in additional funds to help Ukraine recover.

This was reported by Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida at the G7 summit, as Kyodo reports.

Also at the summit, the G7 leaders noted that they will continue to support the Ukrainian peace formula.

"We are determined to support an independent, democratic Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," the G7 statement said.

The summit was also attended by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who called on Great Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the USA and the EU to continue helping Ukraine, adding that "Russia hopes for only one thing — that the consolidation of the free world will collapse next year".