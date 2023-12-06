Babel sources: SBU liquidated Oleh Popov of the “Peopleʼs Council” of the “LPR”

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) liquidated a member of the “Peopleʼs Council” of the “LPR” Oleh Popov, as sources informed Babel.

In occupied Luhansk, on December 6, the car of former "LPR deputy" Oleh Popov was blown up. Propagandists wrote that he survived but was seriously injured, but later reported that he had died.

According to our sources, this liquidation is the work of SBU.

Before becoming a deputy, Popov managed many Russian armed groups, and in the “Peopleʼs Council” of the “LPR” he was the head of the committee on state security and defense.