November 2023 became the hottest in the entire history of observations

Scientists officially recognized November 2023 as the hottest in the entire history of observations. Earth has set a new heat record for the sixth month in a row.
This was reported by the European Climate Agency, as the Associated Press reports.
This November was almost 0.33 °C warmer than the previous warmest November. At the same time, according to scientists, this November was 1.75 °C warmer than in the pre-industrial period.
There are two main forces behind so many hot months in a row. One of them is climate change caused by humans due to the burning of coal, oil and gas. And the second force is the natural cycle of El Niño and La Niña, which is like sharp jumps up and down.
The world is currently in a state of intense El Niño warming, which is changing the weather around the world and increasing global temperatures, which have already risen significantly due to climate change. Due to human activity, the world will continue to get hotter.
- The World Meteorological Organization called 2023 the hottest year on record.
- On November 17, the Earthʼs temperature crossed the critical threshold for the first time and rose by more than 2 °C above the pre-industrial period. Compared to the pre-industrial period of 1850-1900, before humans began burning fossil fuels on a large scale and changing the Earthʼs natural climate, the temperature was 2.06°C warmer.