November 2023 became the hottest in the entire history of observations

Scientists officially recognized November 2023 as the hottest in the entire history of observations. Earth has set a new heat record for the sixth month in a row.

This was reported by the European Climate Agency, as the Associated Press reports.

This November was almost 0.33 °C warmer than the previous warmest November. At the same time, according to scientists, this November was 1.75 °C warmer than in the pre-industrial period.

There are two main forces behind so many hot months in a row. One of them is climate change caused by humans due to the burning of coal, oil and gas. And the second force is the natural cycle of El Niño and La Niña, which is like sharp jumps up and down.

The world is currently in a state of intense El Niño warming, which is changing the weather around the world and increasing global temperatures, which have already risen significantly due to climate change. Due to human activity, the world will continue to get hotter.