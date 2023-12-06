Uklon launches courier delivery — first for business customers, and then for everyone

Uklon launches the Uklon Delivery courier service for business customers. First, the service will work in Kyiv, and then it will spread to the entire country and all customers.

This is stated in the press release of the company.

Currently, the Uklon Delivery functionality is available only for B2B users. Over time, delivery by couriers will become available to users of the Uklon passenger application.

Uklon Delivery couriers will be able to deliver food, groceries, documents, small appliances and other goods from partners, provided that the weight does not exceed 10 kg.

The order will be delivered within an hour from the moment of registration and acceptance of the application. All couriers will have branded thermal bags and motorized transport.

"We are connecting the first partners — based on the results of cooperation and feedback from our customers, we will develop the functionality of courier delivery for all users of the Uklon service," noted the head of Uklon Delivery Oleksandr Bilousov.

First, Uklon will launch courier delivery in Kyiv, then plans to expand the geography of the service.