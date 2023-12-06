Biden will run for a second term because of the fear of Trumpʼs victory

US President Joe Biden will seek re-election to prevent his predecessor Donald Trump from returning to power.

This was stated by the current president during a fundraiser for his election campaign, as reports Bloomberg.

Because of Bidenʼs age, voters doubt his ability to lead the country for another four years. However, he tries to allay these fears, citing the fear of Trumpʼs victory.

"If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running. But we cannot let him win for the sake of our country," Biden emphasized.

The president also warns that Trump is a serious threat to democracy in the state: he will repeal laws that allow many people to have access to health care and tighten restrictions on abortion.

At the same time, polls show that most Democrats do not want Biden to be the candidate of their party — they are not sure that he is able to handle the job because of his age. However, Biden insists that he will be able to serve another term and will not refuse to participate in the elections if Trump runs.

Last month, Biden celebrated his 81st birthday and is already the oldest president in US history. According to his allies, it is unfair to focus on his age and health, because he is fit enough to serve.