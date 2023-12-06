During the night, the defenders destroyed 41 attack drones

On the night of December 6, 2023, Russia attacked Ukraine with 48 Shahed drones. Defenders destroyed 41 unmanned aerial vehicles.

This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The drones were launched from two directions — from the Kursk region and Cape Chauda (Crimea).

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the downing.

Three fires broke out in Mykolaiv region due to falling debris.

In Snihurivka, the building of the technical service station and the building of the tire fitting station were on fire, and in Ochakiv — a warehouse building on the territory of the recreation center.