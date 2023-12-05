Babel sources: SBU drones targeted Russian military facilities in Crimea

On the morning of December 5, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hit a number of Russian military facilities in Crimea.

Informed sources informed Babel about this.

Ukrainian drones hit:

to the Nebo-M radar system in the Baherove area;

helicopter parking lot;

radar system P-18 "Terek";

control system of anti-aircraft missile units "Baikal-1M" near the village of Strilkove.

In the morning, the occupiers announced a massive drone raid on Crimea — 40 UAVs allegedly attacked the peninsula. No consequences were reported. Residents of Kerch, Feodosia, Old Crimea and Simferopol heard the sounds of explosions, and the "Crimean Wind" channel wrote about a possible strike on the "Zalyv" shipyard in Kerch, where warships are located.