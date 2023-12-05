Lesya Ukrainka and William Shakespeare were “brought to life” with the help of artificial intelligence. They played a word association game

The Ukrainian Institute and the Ukrainian company “Reface” released a video in which the playwright William Shakespeare and the writer Lesya Ukrainka play in association — the writers were "brought to life" with the help of artificial intelligence.

The “Reface” team applied their own AI deep learning model and facial animation technology to faithfully reproduce the appearance of Lesya Ukrainka and William Shakespeare in a video call.

The Ukrainian writer Lesya Ukrainka lived three centuries later than Shakespeare, but she always admired him and translated his works into Ukrainian. The imaginary dialogue represents a conversation between different eras and two different countries, and the video draws a parallel between todayʼs Ukraine and Great Britain.