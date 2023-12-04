The explosion in the Shevchenkivsky court. The court sentenced the head of the court guard and his assistant

The court sentenced the head of the court guard and his assistant to six and two months of arrest, respectively, with serving the sentence at the guardhouse — because of their actions, an explosion occurred in Kyivʼs Shevchenkivsky court on July 5. Then the defendant Ihor Humenyuk detonated explosives in the restroom of the court.
This was reported by the Specialized Prosecutorʼs Office in the field of defense of the central region.
The prosecutors proved that during his stay in the pre-trial detention center and transportation of Ihor Humenyuk to the court, the accused violated the escort rules, did not conduct a personal search of him and did not check his belongings.
So far, two of the five defendants in the case of the explosion in the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv have been sentenced.
- On the evening of July 5, 2023, Ihor Humenyuk tried to escape and then blew himself up in the Shevchenkivsky court. At least this is the version of the investigation. Humenyuk was 29 years old, he spent the last eight years in a pre-trial detention center. He was accused of detonating a grenade near the Verkhovna Rada on August 31, 2015. Then the MPs in the first reading approved the project of amendments to the Constitution — it was supposed to include a clause on the special order of local self-government in certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Many called it a step towards federalization, and journalist Serhiy Rakhmanin stated that the ideologue of such changes in the Ukrainian Constitution and the Minsk agreements was Putinʼs assistant Vladislav Surkov. On the day of the vote, a large rally against the amendments gathered in front of the Verkhovna Rada. When it became known that the parliament did support the project in the first reading, clashes began in the square under the parliament, during which a grenade exploded. Four National Guardsmen died, another 65 were injured. According to the investigation, the grenade was thrown by a soldier of the "Sich" battalion Ihor Humenyuk.
- On July 29, 2023, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported the suspicion to five law enforcement officers. Three employees of the "Kyiv Remand Detention Center" and two servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine received suspicion.