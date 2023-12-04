The explosion in the Shevchenkivsky court. The court sentenced the head of the court guard and his assistant

The court sentenced the head of the court guard and his assistant to six and two months of arrest, respectively, with serving the sentence at the guardhouse — because of their actions, an explosion occurred in Kyivʼs Shevchenkivsky court on July 5. Then the defendant Ihor Humenyuk detonated explosives in the restroom of the court.

This was reported by the Specialized Prosecutorʼs Office in the field of defense of the central region.

The prosecutors proved that during his stay in the pre-trial detention center and transportation of Ihor Humenyuk to the court, the accused violated the escort rules, did not conduct a personal search of him and did not check his belongings.

So far, two of the five defendants in the case of the explosion in the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv have been sentenced.