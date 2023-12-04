One more MP makes the mandate. 401 MPs remain in the Verkhovna Rada

A non-factional majoritarian Dmytro Shpenov wrote a statement on drawing up MP powers.

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

Dmytro Shpenov was elected to the parliament in 2019 as a non-party candidate for the 37th district (Dnipropetrovsk region). Prior to that, he was elected to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament) in 2012 from the Party of Regions. Previously, he was also a deputy of the Kryvyi Rih city council, led entrepreneurial activities. Has the award "Honored Lawyer of Ukraine".

Therefore, 401 MPs remain in the Verkhovna Rada. This is a record low number of elected representatives. The constitutional composition of the Verkhovna Rada is 450 MPs. The adoption of laws requires a majority of votes — 2/3 of the constitutional composition of the parliament, i.e. the votes of three hundred MPs.