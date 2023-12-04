SBU detained a Russian agent who was adjusting strikes on Kyiv

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a Russian agent, according to whose coordinates the occupiers attacked the building of Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University on December 31, 2022.

The press service of SBU writes about this.

The man also scouted the locations of the headquarters and places of the largest concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kyiv and Zhytomyr region.

The investigation established that the 40-year-old resident of the capital had pro-Russian views and left for Russia in 2022 through third countries, obtaining the status of "volunteer". At the border with the Russian Federation, he told a staff member of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia about his readiness to cooperate.

Kyiv resident immediately gave the occupiers the coordinates according to which one of the units of the Defense Forces is allegedly located in the capital region. A few days later, the Russians struck there. Later, the man was briefed on work methods, conspiracy and priority tasks and sent to Ukraine to collect intelligence. In return, he was promised help in obtaining Russian citizenship and timely "evacuation" to the Russian Federation.

The agent received intelligence about Zhytomyr region from relatives, whom he used as a "shadow", and in Kyiv he collected the information himself.

He was informed of the suspicion of treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code), for which he faces life imprisonment.