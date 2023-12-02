The General Staff of Ukraine: the Russian army lost more than a thousand soldiers in a day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of December 2.

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have lost approximately 1,070 soldiers killed, seven tanks, 13 armored vehicles, 10 artillery systems and self-propelled guns, 11 vehicles and one special vehicle, as well as 18 drones of various operational and tactical levels.

The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows:

As for the situation at the front, according to the General Staff, the hottest spot is the Avdiyiv direction. The Russians continue to try to surround Avdiivka. Defense forces repelled 21 attacks during the day.

The enemyʼs offensive was unsuccessful in the areas south of Novokalynovy, Stepovy, Avdiyivka, Severnoy, and Pervomaiskyi of the Donetsk region.