Ukrainian air defense shot down 10 Shahed and one anti-aircraft missile at night

On the night of December 2, Ukrainian air defense shot down 10 Shahed kamikaze drones over Odesa region and one Kh-59 air missile over Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Russians launched a total of 11 drones from Cape Chauda (occupied Crimea). The rocket was launched by an aircraft from the airspace of the occupied Zaporizhzhia region.

At 9:30 a.m., Oleg Kiper, the head of the Odesa regional military administration, reported that an infrastructure object had been hit in the region. A fire broke out there, which was promptly extinguished. There are no victims or injured.