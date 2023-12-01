A curfew was divided in the Zaporizhzhia region

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko informed that from now on, the curfew in the region will have two distributions:

on the territory of Zaporizhzhia district — from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.;

on the controlled territory of Vasylivsky and Polohivsky districts — from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

The relevant decision was made at the Defense Council of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Occupation of the Zaporizhzhia region

After a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian occupation forces captured most of the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region. On February 26, 2022, after battles with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers entered the 150 000-strong Melitopol. The occupiers could not take the regional center of Zaporizhzhia, so they decided to make Melitopol the "capital" of the temporarily occupied part of the region and held a pseudo-referendum there on the "joining" of the region to the Russian Federation.