Joe and Jill Biden lit the Christmas tree in front of the White House

US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill lit the Christmas tree in Washington.

The “Associated Press” news agency writes about it.

The US president and first lady took part in the annual tradition of lighting the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse, an area known as Presidential Park on the south side of the White House.

US President Joe Biden with his wife Jill at the Christmas tree opening ceremony.

Biden congratulated the Americans on Christmas, and a large Christmas tree lit up with colorful holiday lights.

The president said the theme of the holiday at the White House is "wonder, magic and joy." It reflects the essence of Christmas, which he says is about rediscovering such joys as familiar songs, favorite recipes, acts of kindness, and unity with family, friends and your faith.

The tree lighting ceremony is an annual White House holiday tradition. It is accompanied by a countdown and musical performances. This yearʼs tree is a 40-foot Norway spruce from the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia.

On Tuesday, strong gusty winds toppled the Christmas tree, leaving people in doubt whether the century-old tradition would be upheld this year. However, after a few hours, the tree was standing again.

In at least two locations in Washington state this week, pro-Palestinian protesters tried to disrupt the ceremony. In particular, users of social networks and American mass media report about protests in the center of Seattle and in front of the Capitol. Demonstrators demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged an action in downtown Seattle

Protesters tried to disrupt the ceremony in front of the Capitol.