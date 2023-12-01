The Defense Forces eliminated 1 280 occupiers over the past day. The situation by directions at the frontline

The Russian occupiers continue their offensive in the districts of Kupyansk, Kreminna, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Robotyne, and Verbove. During the day, 82 combat clashes took place at the front, as the General Staff reports.

In the direction of Kupyansk, seven attacks were repulsed in the areas of Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, and Petropavlivka. In the Kreminna area, there were six attacks near Serebryansk Forestry and Torske. Near Bakhmut, the enemy failed 24 assaults in the areas of Bohdanivka, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue their assaults on the southern flank. The Russians continue to try to encircle Avdiivka with the support of aviation and suffer heavy losses.

Also, 10 attacks by Russians in the areas of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka were unsuccessful. In the Zaporizhzhia region, 11 attacks were repelled in the Robotynoye area and four attacks near Verbove. Ukrainian units continue their offensive operation in the direction of Melitopol. On the left bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region, the marines hold bridgeheads, the artillery conducts a counter-battery fight and destroys the rear of the invaders.

From February 24, 2022 to December 1, 2023, the Defense Forces eliminated about 330 040 Russian soldiers, including 1 280 in the last 24 hours.