Norway will allocate €21 million for food security in Ukraine

At the summit on food security in Ukraine, Norway will announce that it will allocate €17 million to the World Food Program and another €4 million to the Ukrainian Fund of the World Bank.

This is stated in the press release of the Norwegian government.

Four out of €17 million will go to the "Grains from Ukraine" program, the rest will go to the World Food Program, which, in addition to providing food aid, will use the money to demine agricultural lands.

The World Bankʼs Ukraine Aid, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund (URTF) will have €4 million. The ARISE bankʼs agricultural program provides farmers in Ukraine with affordable financing.