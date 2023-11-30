One-year-old Margaryta, kidnapped from Kherson and “adopted” by Russian politician Serhiy Mironov, has a three-year-old brother. His whereabouts are unknown

Ukrainian girl Margarita Prokopenko, who was taken from Kherson, which was occupied at the time, to Russia, has a six-year-old sister and a three-year-old brother.

This was reported by Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

Margarita Prokopenko.

In Russia, the 70-year-old leader of the "Just Russia" party Serhiy Mironov and his wife, 55-year-old Inna Varlamova, "adopted" Margarita. Later, the girlʼs name and citizenship were changed — Margarita became Marina Mironova. According to Lubinets, the two-year-old boy Ilya Vashchenko was probably taken with the girl. His fate is currently unknown.

Serhiy Mironov and Inna Varlamova.

The guardian of Margaritaʼs native sister appealed to the Ukrainian Ombudsman. The woman asked for help in establishing the whereabouts of Margaryta and arranging guardianship over her. Margarytaʼs six-year-old sister already lives with a guardian, but the fate of her brother is unknown. He, like the girl, was in Kherson during the Russian occupation.