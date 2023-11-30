In Ukraine, propagandist and collaborator Yulia Vityazeva was convicted in absentia

The court sentenced propagandist Yulia Lozanova, known under the pseudonym Yulia Vityazeva, to 11 years in prison for collaborationism and justification of Russian aggression (Part 6 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code and Part 2 and Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code).

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) writes about this.

In 2015, the woman moved from Ukraine to Moscow, where she publicly spread fakes about the social and political situation in our country. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, she regularly appeared in support of the occupiers, in particular, on the broadcasts of "Solovyov Live".

Yuliya Vityazeva also became a columnist for the occupying Crimean news agency "News Front". The accused, according to the investigation, was one of the first to justify the Russians for undermining the Kakhovka HPP.

At the same time, the woman constantly collected donations for the Russian army through controlled Telegram channels.

Yuliya Vityazeva is currently hiding in Russia, so measures are being taken to physically detain her and bring her to justice.