In an elite house for $50 million. The prosecutor in the Maidan case told where fugitive ex-president Viktor Yanukovych now lives

The deputy head of the Department for Maidan Affairs of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, prosecutor Ivan Babenko, informed that fugitive ex-president Viktor Yanukovych lives in the elite district of Rublyovka in the Moscow suburbs.

He said this in an interview with “Ukrinform”.

"As far as we know, after his escape in February 2014, Yanukovych settled in Russia. He received temporary asylum there and lives in the Rublyovka microdistrict — in the village of Barvikha in an elite house that he bought for approximately $50 million," Babenko noted.

According to him, former Minister of Internal Affairs Zakharchenko and his former subordinates Fedchuk and Kusyuk are also in Russia. The last two work in the Russian security forces. Former Prime Minister Azarov and former Prosecutor General Pshonka are also in the Russian Federation.

According to the latest information, former head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Yakymenko and ex-Minister of Defense Lebedev live in Crimea. As well as the commander of the "black" company of "Berkut" Dmytro Sadovnyk.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have not recorded any cases of Yanukovych or anyone from his entourage going even to African or third world countries, or to those that do not cooperate with international investigative institutions.

"I donʼt think that any of them will risk going anywhere except Belarus," the prosecutor said.

Babenko also noted that in 2019-2020, Interpol reported the impossibility of finding Yanukovych and his entourage. There they refer to the decision of the Commission for the control of files, adopted in 2017 — allegedly, the criminal proceedings against Yanukovych are connected with political motives.