Russia recognized LGBT as an “extremist organization”

Russia has recognized LGBT as an "international extremist organization" that must be banned. From now on, in Russia, people can be imprisoned and sent to a colony for 10 years for participating in the work and financing of LGBT organizations, for providing them with services, and even for spreading information about the LGBT movement, in particular on social networks.

According to Russian media reports, the session of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation in this case was held behind closed doors — journalists were not allowed.

The Russian Ministry of Justice found in the activities of the LGBT movement "various signs and manifestations of extremist orientation, in particular the incitement of social and religious enmity." At the same time, the Deputy Minister of Justice of Russia, Andriy Loginov, said that in Russia, LGBT people "are not persecuted, unless they "promote" their way of life, which contradicts "traditional values."

Given that an "international LGBT extremist organization" does not actually exist, Russia can prosecute anything, as public LGBT activism and open orientation can now qualify as participation in the activities of an extremist organization.

How Russia banned LBGT

In 2013, "LGBT propaganda" among minors was banned in Russia. Propaganda means "creating an attractive image of same-sex sexual relationships, as well as creating a positive image of people who are in non-traditional sexual relationships." In 2022, the ban affected people of all ages — Russia censored online cinemas, advertising, and media. Violations of the law were subject to fines, and foreigners could be expelled from the country.